Gaudreau notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Gaudreau made a cross-seam pass to Elias Lindholm for the Flames' lone tally of the game. The 27-year-old Gaudreau has picked up two goals and four helpers during a five-game point streak. The star winger is up to 37 points (17 tallies, 20 helpers), 93 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 48 contests. He's earned 17 of his points on the power play.