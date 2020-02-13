Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Rolling in February

Gaudreau posted two assists and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Gaudreau assisted on both of Elias Lindholm's third-period tallies. The 26-year-old winger has a goal and six helpers in his last six games. He's up to 47 points, 166 shots and a minus-14 rating through 58 games. Fantasy owners have been waiting for Gaudreau to turn up his offense a bit -- this recent run seems to be an answer to those hopes.