Gaudreau netted a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

The second-period tally was Gaudreau's first postseason goal in his last 10 playoff games, a drought stretching back to 2015. The diminutive winger had picked up steam before the league was put on pause, recording five goals and 13 assists in the last 18 games of the regular season. Gaudreau will need to be in peak scoring form if the Flames are to last in the playoffs.