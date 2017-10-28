Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Scores in losing effort

Gaudreau scored his third goal of the season in a 2-1 loss against the Stars on Friday.

"Johnny Hockey" gave the Flames an early 1-0 lead, but it didn't last, as Calgary allowed the Stars to go 2 for 3 on the power play to win by a goal. Gaudreau only has three goals early on, but he is averaging more than a point per game (13 points in 11 contests). Last season, Gaudreau averaged 0.85 points per night.