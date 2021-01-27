Gaudreau netted two goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Gaudreau's season-opening point streak stands at five games -- he's posted four goals and three helpers in that span. He was one of the few bright spots in Tuesday's loss. The 27-year-old winger will look to stay hot as the Flames journey to Montreal for a two-game set.