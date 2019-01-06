Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Second-best NHL scorer since Dec 1
Gaudreau scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.
Oh boy, he's hot. Gaudreau has 11 points (five goals, six assists) during a four-game point streak. And he's been the second-hottest scorer in the NHL since December 1, second only to Tampa's Nikita Kucherov. You know what to do.
