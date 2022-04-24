Gaudreau scored an empty-net goal on five shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Gaudreau's two-point effort Saturday gave him 111 on the season, surpassing Joe Mullen's 110-point campaign from 1988-89 for the second-highest total in a single season. An excellent April has kept Gaudreau in the top-three in scoring in the league -- he has eight goals and 12 helpers in his last 12 outings. The 28-year-old has added 256 shots on net and a plus-61 rating through 79 contests.