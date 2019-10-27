Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Serves up power-play assist

Gaudreau registered a power-play helper and six shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Jets.

Gaudreau set up Elias Lindholm for the first score in the game. The crafty winger now has three assists in his last four games. The 26-year-old is up to 10 points and 36 shots on goal through 13 appearances. He's too talented to shoot under 10 percent for an extended length of time -- Gaudreau owns a 12.7 percent scoring rate in his career.