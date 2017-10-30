Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Sets table for two scores in home win
Gaudreau dropped a pair of assists on the Capitals in Sunday's 2-1 home win.
It's been business as usual for Johnny Hockey this season, as he's already gone on point streaks of two, three and four games. At this rate, he'll easily top last season's total of 61 points (18 goals, 43 assists) through 72 contests.
