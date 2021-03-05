Gaudreau registered an assist in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Senators.
Gaudreau's pass to Josh Leivo late in the first period was a little off target, but Leivo corralled it and scored the Flames' fourth goal. That stood as the game-winning tally. The 27-year-old Gaudreau has gone nine games without a goal, but he's picked up five assists in that span. He's up to 21 points, 48 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating in 24 outings, so there's not much fantasy managers can hold against Gaudreau so far.
