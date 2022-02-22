Gaudreau notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

Gaudreau fed Elias Lindholm for the game-winning goal at 19:13 of the third period. The 28-year-old Gaudreau saw his eight-game point streak end Saturday against the Kraken, but he's yet to go more than two games in a row without a point this season. The playmaking winger has 20 goals, 44 assists, 166 shots on net, a plus-41 rating and 12 PIM through 49 appearances.