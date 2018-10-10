Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Sets up three goals to deflate Nashville
Gaudreau posted three assists -- including a pair on the man advantage -- in Tuesday night's 3-0 home win over the Predators.
Johnny Hockey has fashioned one goal and seven points total over his first three games. He's averaging 22:19 of ice time in the early going, but that's bound to regress toward his 18:55 career mark once we get deeper into the season.
