Gaudreau notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Stars.
Gaudreau had the set-up for Matthew Tkachuk's 40th goal and 100th point of the season midway through the second period. The 28-year-old Gaudreau has been sizzling lately with eight points in his last four outings. The star winger remains in third place in league scoring with 109 points through 78 contests. He's added 251 shots on net, 24 power-play points and a plus-60 rating.
