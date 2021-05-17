Gaudreau produced an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Canucks.

Gaudreau had the secondary assist on Matthew Tkachuk's second-period tally. Their line with Elias Lindholm has been productive in the last month. Gaudreau has racked up six goals and 12 helpers in his last 14 outings. The 27-year-old is up to 45 points (19 on the power play), 105 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 54 games.