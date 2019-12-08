Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Slips through defense for assist

Gaudreau registered an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Gaudreau made a brilliant individual effort, skating through all five Kings on the ice before setting up Sean Monahan for the go-ahead goal in the second period. Gaudreau has points in five of his last six games, giving him 23 points and 89 shots through 31 contests overall. The window to buy low on the 26-year-old winger is quickly closing.