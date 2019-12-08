Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Slips through defense for assist
Gaudreau registered an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.
Gaudreau made a brilliant individual effort, skating through all five Kings on the ice before setting up Sean Monahan for the go-ahead goal in the second period. Gaudreau has points in five of his last six games, giving him 23 points and 89 shots through 31 contests overall. The window to buy low on the 26-year-old winger is quickly closing.
More News
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Strikes for power-play goal•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Three helpers in last four games•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Picks up power-play helper•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Registers assist Saturday•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Generates helper on power play•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Adds insurance tally•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.