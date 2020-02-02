Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Snags assist Saturday
Gaudreau posted an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Oilers.
Gaudreau set up fellow New Jersey native Buddy Robinson for the Flames' first goal of the game. With the helper, Gaudreau has 41 points, 148 shots and a minus-15 rating in 53 contests. While he's nowhere near last year's 99-point pace, he could still reasonably reach the 70-point mark if he can get on a hot run.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.