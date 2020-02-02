Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Snags assist Saturday

Gaudreau posted an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Oilers.

Gaudreau set up fellow New Jersey native Buddy Robinson for the Flames' first goal of the game. With the helper, Gaudreau has 41 points, 148 shots and a minus-15 rating in 53 contests. While he's nowhere near last year's 99-point pace, he could still reasonably reach the 70-point mark if he can get on a hot run.