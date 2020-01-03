Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Snaps goal drought
Gaudreau scored a goal and dished an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.
Gaudreau put an end to his six-game goal drought in the first period, when he beat Henrik Lundqvist on his backhand for the opening goal. The winger added a helper on Sean Monahan's game-winner in the third. Gaudreau is up to 11 tallies and 22 assists in 43 games this season.
