Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Snipes seventh goal
Gaudreau scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.
Gaudreau quickly converted on a Derek Ryan faceoff win in the first period. The 26-year-old winger has points in six of his last eight games, putting his season total at 24 points in 33 outings. Gaudreau's up to 96 shots on goal and a minus-9 rating, but he's started to correct the struggles that plagued the first two months of his season.
More News
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Slips through defense for assist•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Strikes for power-play goal•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Three helpers in last four games•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Picks up power-play helper•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Registers assist Saturday•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Generates helper on power play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.