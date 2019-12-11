Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Snipes seventh goal

Gaudreau scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Gaudreau quickly converted on a Derek Ryan faceoff win in the first period. The 26-year-old winger has points in six of his last eight games, putting his season total at 24 points in 33 outings. Gaudreau's up to 96 shots on goal and a minus-9 rating, but he's started to correct the struggles that plagued the first two months of his season.