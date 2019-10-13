Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Snipes third goal

Gaudreau scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Gaudreau's goal briefly gave the Flames a 2-1 lead just 33 seconds after Rasmus Andersson had tied the game in the second period. However, the Golden Knights scored five unanswered tallies and ran away with the contest. Gaudreau remains hot with seven points in five outings to start the year.