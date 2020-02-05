Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Strikes for lone goal on power play

Gaudreau potted a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Sharks.

Gaudreau picked up his fourth points in as many games -- three of them have been with a man advantage. The 26-year-old winger has 14 goals and 42 points in 54 contests this year. At this pace, Gaudreau may struggle to reach the 70-point mark, which he's achieved in three of the last four campaigns.