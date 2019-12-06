Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Strikes for power-play goal
Gaudreau scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.
Gaudreau's demotion to the third line was more than just an on-paper move -- he skated only 13:09 in the contest. Gaudreau did answer Sam Reinhart's opening goal in the first period. How long Johnny Hockey is a officially a bottom-six player remains to be seen, but he also has four points and 15 shots in his last five games. The winger is up to 22 points through 30 contests this season.
