Gaudreau scored a power-play goal on three shots in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Oilers.

Gaudreau put an end to his three-game mini slump with his tally late in the third period of a blowout loss. The 27-year-old is up to 12 goals and 24 points through 30 contests this year. He's added 59 shots on net, 12 power-play points and an even plus-minus rating.