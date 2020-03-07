Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Strikes on power play
Gaudreau netted a power-play goal on four shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.
Gaudreau's current point streak reached four games (two goals, three assists). The 26-year-old winger has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last 10 outings. He's accumulated 18 goals, 58 points (18 on the power play) and 208 shots through 69 appearances this season.
More News
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Reaches 40-assist mark•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Two points in Sunday's win•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Records helper•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Point streak at five games•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Opens scoring en route to win•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Tickles twine Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.