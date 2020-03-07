Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Strikes on power play

Gaudreau netted a power-play goal on four shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Gaudreau's current point streak reached four games (two goals, three assists). The 26-year-old winger has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last 10 outings. He's accumulated 18 goals, 58 points (18 on the power play) and 208 shots through 69 appearances this season.