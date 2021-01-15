Gaudreau scored a goal on three shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets on Thursday.

Gaudreau found the net from a sharp angle at the bottom of the left faceoff circle to give the Flames a 2-1 lead midway through the opening period. It's a good sign to see the 27-year old producing right out of the chute after he struggled through an 18-goal, 40-assist campaign in 2019-20. His 18 goals were half of the 36 he had collected one year prior, and his 58 points were a steep drop from the career-high 99 he had the previous season.