Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Struggling since linemate's injury
Gaudreau has five points in his last 10 games and has just one, multi-point games in his last 14.
Gaudreau's slow production has coincided with the loss of Kris Versteeg, who last played Nov. 24. Gaudreau had 34 points in 22 games with Versteeg, but just seven points in 14 games since. Versteeg is month-to-month, so let's hope this trend is just a fluke and not a foreshadowing.
