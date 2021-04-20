Gaudreau produced an assist in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Senators.

Gaudreau got the puck to Elias Lindholm, who was eventually able to beat Matt Murray on the Flames' first goal. The 27-year-old Gaudreau has six points in his last five games as he turns up the offense late in the season. He's produced 33 points (16 on the power play), 84 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 45 contests.