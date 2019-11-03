Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Supplies apple
Gaudreau registered an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.
Gaudreau had the secondary assist on Sean Monahan's slump-ending goal in the first period. The dynamic winger has seven assists in his last seven games, giving him 14 points and 43 shots in 16 appearances overall.
