Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Supplies apple

Gaudreau registered an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Gaudreau had the secondary assist on Sean Monahan's slump-ending goal in the first period. The dynamic winger has seven assists in his last seven games, giving him 14 points and 43 shots in 16 appearances overall.

