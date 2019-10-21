Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Supplies assist

Gaudreau produced an assist and three shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Gaudreau had gone four games without a point prior to setting up Michael Stone's second-period tally Sunday. The crafty winger now has eight points in 10 games this season, adding 26 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating.

