Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Supplies assist
Gaudreau produced an assist and three shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.
Gaudreau had gone four games without a point prior to setting up Michael Stone's second-period tally Sunday. The crafty winger now has eight points in 10 games this season, adding 26 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating.
