Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Tacks on two more assists

Gaudreau had two assists in Tuesday's win over Chicago.

The points just keep coming for Gaudreau, who now has 16 goals and 45 assists in 53 games. The top-line winger has been remarkably consistent all season long and is a huge reason why the Flames are in the playoff picture. Gaudreau is now riding a three-game point streak and has only been held off the scoresheet twice since the beginning of January. You won't find many fantasy forwards who are more reliable than Johnny Hockey.