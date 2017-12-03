Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Tacks on two more points
Gaudreau scored his 12th goal of the season and added an assist in Saturday's loss to the Oilers.
Gaudreau had been coming off his longest scoring drought of the season, as the 24-year-old was held off the scoresheet in his prior three outings. We knew the drought wouldn't last for long, however, as Gaudreau has been one of the best fantasy forwards this season. The slick playmaker is up to 36 points in 26 contests and is an automatic roll every game.
More News
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Gets back on track with three points•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Points in 10 straight•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Extends scoring streak to five games•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Picks up two points in blowout loss•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Continues home-ice dominance•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Collects three points against Red Wings•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...