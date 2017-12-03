Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Tacks on two more points

Gaudreau scored his 12th goal of the season and added an assist in Saturday's loss to the Oilers.

Gaudreau had been coming off his longest scoring drought of the season, as the 24-year-old was held off the scoresheet in his prior three outings. We knew the drought wouldn't last for long, however, as Gaudreau has been one of the best fantasy forwards this season. The slick playmaker is up to 36 points in 26 contests and is an automatic roll every game.