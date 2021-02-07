Gaudreau scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Oilers.

Gaudreau didn't get many chances in the first two periods, but he came to life in the third. His odd-man-rush goal at 5:16 of the third counted as the game-winner, and he later set up Sam Bennett for an insurance tally. Gaudreau saw his nine-game point streak end Thursday in Winnipeg, but it didn't take him long to get back on the scoresheet. The 27-year-old winger has seven goals, 13 points and 24 shots on net through 11 appearances.