Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Tallies game-winner versus Sabres
Gaudreau scored the game-winning goal and recorded five shots in a 2-1 overtime victory against the Sabres on Tuesday.
The Flames absolutely stole this one. After getting shut out for 59 minutes, Matthew Tkachuk tied the game at one, and then in overtime, Gaudreau won it for the Flames. With six goals and 16 points, he's averaging more than a point per game this season and has three goals in the last six contests.
