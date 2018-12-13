Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Tallies game-winner

Gaudreau posted the game-winning goal with two assists, a plus-2 rating and five shots on goal in a 6-5 overtime victory against the Flyers on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old didn't have a point in his last game Sunday, but other than that, he has multiple points in five of the last six contests. Gaudreau also has at least a point in eight of his last nine games, and dating back to Nov. 17, he has registered seven goals and 23 points with a plus-13 rating in 13 games. This incredible hot streak has pushed Gaudreau over the point per game plateau. He has 13 goals and 42 points in 32 contests this season.