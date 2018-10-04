Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Tallies one assist

Gaudreau registered one assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Even in a losing effort, Gaudreau managed to find the scoresheet which is certain to make fantasy owners happy. Coming off his first point-per-game season, the pressure will be on the 25-year-old American to keep up his current pace in 2018-19. It's no secret that if the Flames have any chance of making the postseason this year, they are going to need Gaudreau at his absolute best. He does need to work on his defensive-zone play, considering he finished Wednesday's contest a minus-2.