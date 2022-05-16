Gaudreau scored a goal on seven shots and added an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars in Game 7.

Gaudreau set up Matthew Tkachuk for the equalizer in the second period before scoring the series-winning goal himself at 15:09 of overtime. It wasn't an easy series for either team to generate offense, but Gaudreau did just fine with two goals and six helpers in seven contests. He was only held off the scoresheet when the Flames were shut out in Game 2. He'll look to find a little more explosiveness on offense in the second round against the Oilers.