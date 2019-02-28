Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Tallies two assists
Gaudreau notched a pair of helpers against the Devils on Wednesday.
Gaudreau is currently stuck in a four-game goal drought, which might not be so concerning if it weren't for the fact he tallied a mere five shots in those contests. Still, the elite winger continues to rack up the points with three assists in his last two outings. The New Jersey native needs just one more goal and three more points to set new career highs in both categories and could make a late-season push for the 100-point threshold.
