Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Three helpers in last four games

Gaudreau notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Senators.

Gaudreau teed up Elias Lindholm's second goal of the game, which filled an empty cage. While the winger hasn't scored in his last 10 outings, he's started to come out of his skid by notching helpers in three of the last four games. He's at 21 points, 79 shots and a minus-11 rating in 29 appearances overall.