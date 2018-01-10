Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Three helpers in win over Wild
Gaudreau assisted on all three goals during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Minnesota.
Now up to 13 tallies and 36 helpers through 42 contests, Gaudreau is well on his way to the first point-per-game campaign of his career. He's also now sporting a four-game assist streak with eight total, and the 24-year-old winger is showing the same offensive brilliance that made him a fantasy star throughout the 2015-16 season.
More News
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Bags two apples Thursday•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Struggling since linemate's injury•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Tacks on two more points•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Gets back on track with three points•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Points in 10 straight•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Extends scoring streak to five games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...