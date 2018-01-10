Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Three helpers in win over Wild

Gaudreau assisted on all three goals during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Minnesota.

Now up to 13 tallies and 36 helpers through 42 contests, Gaudreau is well on his way to the first point-per-game campaign of his career. He's also now sporting a four-game assist streak with eight total, and the 24-year-old winger is showing the same offensive brilliance that made him a fantasy star throughout the 2015-16 season.