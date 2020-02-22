Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Tickles twine Friday
Gaudreau scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.
Gaudreau provided the Flames' third goal just 3:23 into the game, but that would be it for their offense Friday. The winger has posted two goals and nine helpers through 10 games in February. For the season, the 26-year-old has 15 tallies, 51 points and 184 shots in 62 outings.
