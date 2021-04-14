Gaudreau scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Toronto.

Gaudreau was sprung by Elias Lindholm on the first shift of overtime and absolutely undressed former teammate David Rittich, who was making his Toronto debut between the pipes. Gaudreau also assisted on Lindholm's power-play goal in the second period, giving Gaudreau his second-straight two-point game.