Gaudreau recorded two assists and one shot in Wednesday's 6-2 victory over the Canucks in the season finale.

Gaudreau figured in on a pair of goals by Matthew Tkachuk, giving him a five-game point streak (one goal, seven assists) to close out the season. The 27-year-old Gaudreau had an encouraging finish to the year, reaching the scoresheet in 12 of his last 13 contests. In 56 games overall, he paced the Flames in points (49), goals (19) and assists (30).