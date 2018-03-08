Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Two helpers in Wednesday's win
Gaudreau collected two assists, one on the power play, while adding one shot and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.
Johnny Hockey celebrated his 300th NHL game in style, and he's now only two points shy of the career-high 78 he scored in 2015-16. Gaudreau snapped a four-game pointless streak -- his longest of the season -- in his last outing Monday, and now it looks like he might be starting a scoring streak to make up for it.
