Gaudreau picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Senators.
He set up Juuso Valimaki for the opening goal of the afternoon, then notched the only helper on Sean Monahan's eventual game-winner early in the second period. Gaudreau hasn't scored a goal in seven straight games but has stayed reasonably productive with four assists in that time, and on the season the 27-year-old has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 22 contests.
