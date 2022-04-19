Gaudreau scored twice in Monday's 5-2 win over Chicago.

Gaudreau buried a wrist shot in the first period to give Calgary a 2-0 lead, before adding an empty-netter to put the game out of reach in the third. The 28-year-old forward now has four goals and six points in his last two contests, and sixteen points in nine games since the calendar turned to April. Gaudreau has already set new career highs in both goals and assists. With 107 points on the season, he trails only Connor McDavid and Jonathan Huberdeau.