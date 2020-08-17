Gaudreau scored a goal and an assist Sunday, both on the power play, during the Flames' 5-4 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 4 of their first-round series.

He potted Calgary's first goal of the afternoon early in the second period, then helped set up Sam Bennett for the team's second just over two minutes later. Gaudreau has had an inconsistent playoff so far -- he has yet to find the scoresheet in consecutive games -- but overall he has three goals and six points through eight games, and all but one goal have come with the man advantage.