Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Two points in Sunday's win

Gaudreau scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

His first-period tally proved to be the game-winner thanks to Cam Talbot's performance in net for Calgary, but Gaudreau could have had a much more impressive afternoon -- he was denied on a penalty shot late in the first, and rang a blast off the post in the second. The 26-year-old winger has put a sluggish start to the season behind him, and since the calendar flipped to 2020 he's maintained a point-a-game pace (seven goals, 25 points in 25 games).