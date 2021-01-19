Gaudreau scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Gaudreau scored the game-tying goal in the second period, shooting through a Dominik Simon screen to beat Thatcher Demko. The 27-year-old Gaudreau added the assist in the dying seconds of the period, sending a cross-ice pass for Elias Lindholm to slam home. Gaudreau has posted four points (three on the power play) through three contests already this year -- he's in form and rewarding fantasy managers early on for their faith in his bounce-back potential.