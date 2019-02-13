Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Unusually physical in loss

Gaudreau had two power-play assists and four hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.

Where did that come from? Gaudreau doubled his hit count for the year with this performance. With 77 points in 56 games, the diminutive left winger is certainly more of a scorer than he is a physical presence. Don't expect him to throw the body around like this often, if ever.

More News
Our Latest Stories