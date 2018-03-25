Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Will not play Monday
Gaudreau (personal) flew home Sunday and will not play Monday in Los Angeles.
There wasn't much detail as to what the situation is, but hopefully it's nothing too serious. After Monday, Calgary has a few days off before hosting Columbus on Thursday, so it seems that Gaudreau should only miss one game.
