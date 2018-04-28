Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Will represent USA at World Championship

Gaudreau was added to the 2018 IIHF World Championship roster, per USA Hockey.

Johnny Hockey hasn't played in an international tournament since reaching All-Star status at the World Junior Championship in 2013. Gaudreau reached new heights this season by securing 24 goals and a career-high 60 assists and 24 power-play points through 80 games. As such, he'll be one of the top wingers to fly off fantasy draft boards in the fall.